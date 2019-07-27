Reviewing Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s results

Both Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana Incorporated 18 0.34 N/A 2.86 5.78 Strattec Security Corporation 28 0.17 N/A -4.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dana Incorporated and Strattec Security Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dana Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Strattec Security Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Dana Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Strattec Security Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Strattec Security Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dana Incorporated and Strattec Security Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67 Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Dana Incorporated is $22.33, with potential upside of 14.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dana Incorporated and Strattec Security Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dana Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Strattec Security Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dana Incorporated -5.97% -18.33% -3.11% 15.92% -30.19% 21.28% Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07%

For the past year Dana Incorporated has 21.28% stronger performance while Strattec Security Corporation has -5.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats Strattec Security Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.