Reviewing D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)’s and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL). The two are both Residential Construction companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 43 1.02 N/A 4.09 11.24 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.70 N/A 4.94 7.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of D.R. Horton Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. Toll Brothers Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D.R. Horton Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. D.R. Horton Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9% Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

D.R. Horton Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Toll Brothers Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

D.R. Horton Inc.’s average target price is $48.67, while its potential upside is 3.55%. Meanwhile, Toll Brothers Inc.’s average target price is $36.33, while its potential upside is 0.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, D.R. Horton Inc. is looking more favorable than Toll Brothers Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Toll Brothers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Toll Brothers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. was more bullish than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Toll Brothers Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.