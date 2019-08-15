Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 44.40 N/A -0.31 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 9.63 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CytRx Corporation and Personalis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.