Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 9,541,227,526.35% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation beats Ophthotech Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.