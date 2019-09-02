Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 42.38 N/A -0.31 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 3.1%. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.