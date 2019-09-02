Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.38
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CytRx Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 3.1%. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
