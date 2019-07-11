Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 43.39 N/A -0.41 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

CytRx Corporation has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. CytRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.