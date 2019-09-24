Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CytRx Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 223.36% and its consensus price target is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.