Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

This is a contrast between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|9,424,372,320.88%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
