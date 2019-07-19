Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 48.44 N/A -0.41 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytRx Corporation and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 and its Quick Ratio is 33.1. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytRx Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation beats Equillium Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.