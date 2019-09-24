Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|40.37
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered CytRx Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential of 0.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.