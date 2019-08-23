Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|44.39
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.22% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
