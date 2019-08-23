Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 44.39 N/A -0.31 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.22% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.