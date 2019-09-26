Reviewing CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 42.05 N/A -0.31 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytRx Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 73.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.