Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $82.4, with potential upside of 85.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.