Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.