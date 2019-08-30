Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3989.69 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.94 beta indicates that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.32 beta which makes it 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 173.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 59% respectively. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.