Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and has 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 79.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.