Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 73.4%. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.