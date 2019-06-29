Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.81 N/A -2.04 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.78 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 13.7%. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Insiders Competitively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.