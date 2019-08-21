Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 26.71 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 144.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.