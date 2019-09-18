Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.