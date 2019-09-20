Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.94 shows that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.