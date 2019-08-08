Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 0.3% respectively. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.