Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

This is a contrast between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 average target price and a 279.94% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 60.4% respectively. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.