Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 37.8% respectively. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.