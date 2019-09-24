Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.94 beta indicates that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.