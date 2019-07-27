Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.