Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and has 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 16.8% respectively. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.