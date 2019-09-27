Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

We are comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.52 37.24M 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 447,826,086.96% -73.6% -18.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 261,333,333.33% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 175.59% at a $21 consensus price target. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 34.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.