Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.38 N/A -1.91 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -1.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 126.60% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 5.1%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.