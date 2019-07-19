Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 87.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 83.8%. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.