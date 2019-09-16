Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.56 N/A -1.91 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 132.82%. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.