Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|6.56
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 132.82%. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
