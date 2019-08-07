Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.50 N/A -1.91 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 114.35%. Competitively the consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 121.83% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.