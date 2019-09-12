Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

We are contrasting CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.61 N/A -1.91 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.56 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 111.69%. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 12.68% and its consensus price target is $115. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 88.2% respectively. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.