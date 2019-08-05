Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.11 N/A -1.91 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 132.32%. Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,269.67% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 11.8%. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.