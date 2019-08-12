Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.17 N/A -1.91 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 133.27% and an $23 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.