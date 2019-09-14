Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.56 N/A -1.91 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.