Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.53 N/A -1.91 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.