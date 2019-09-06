Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.28 N/A -1.91 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.