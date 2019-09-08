Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 146.48% at a $21 consensus target price. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 37.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.