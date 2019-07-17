Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.18 N/A -2.00 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.61 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. In other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 94.09% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 60.14% upside. Based on the results given earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 85%. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.