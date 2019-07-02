Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.88 N/A -2.00 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 102.64% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $23. Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 98.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 46.27% respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 45.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.