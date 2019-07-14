Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.16 N/A -2.00 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 94.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 0% respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.