Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

This is a contrast between CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 5.93 N/A -2.00 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.59 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 134.93%. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -30.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 5%. Insiders held 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.