Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.38 N/A -1.91 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 126.60%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 142.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.