Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|7.38
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.87
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
The average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 126.60%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 142.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
