Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.34 N/A -2.00 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.53 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 89.93% at a $23 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, which is potential 345.86% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares. 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Athersys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.