Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.22 N/A -2.00 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.02 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.08% and an $23 average price target. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 118.02%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.