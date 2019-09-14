Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 20.41 N/A -1.93 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta means Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.28%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 47.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 24.8% respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.