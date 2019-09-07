Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $18, and a 27.75% upside potential. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 275.59% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 30.8%. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.