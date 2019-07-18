Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.30 N/A -1.95 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.82 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tocagen Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$15 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.31%. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 85.50%. The data provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.