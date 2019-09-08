Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.89 N/A -1.93 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 27.75% and an $18 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 233.29% and its consensus price target is $27.33. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 14.8%. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.